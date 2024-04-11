Man arrested for threatening mass harm to Dix Hills school

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on April 11 after he threatened to cause mass harm at a school in Dix

Hills.

Ryan Christopher called the Half Hollow Hills East High School, located at 50 Vanderbilt Parkway, on April 9 and threatened to shoot and blow up the school. Second Precinct Crime Section officers arrested Christopher near his residence at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Christopher, 42, of Patchogue, was charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm, a Class B Misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on April 12.