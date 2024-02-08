C.I. man arrested for reckless driving and fleeing police; dirt bike seized

Suffolk County Police have arrested a man and seized a dirt bike after he was allegedly riding recklessly and fled police in Central Islip on Feb. 7.

Third Precinct Community Support Unit officers initiated a traffic stop on Elmer Turcios after he operated a 2008 Kawasaki 250 dirt bike northbound on Wilson Boulevard, a public roadway, which is in violation of Suffolk County Code 822-3.

Turcios, fled on the dirt bike and went to his home on Wilson Blvd., where police arrested him on the driveway at approximately 5:10 p.m.

Turcios, 24, was charged with Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer, four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, and was issued 20 summonses in relation to his vehicle and traffic law violations. The vehicle was seized and towed to the impound yard in West Hampton.

Turcios was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court on a later date.