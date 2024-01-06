Man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash in Terryville

Suffolk County Police on Jan. 5 arrested a man for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured his passenger in Terryville.

Marcio Sanchez-Padilla was driving a northbound 2005 Nissan Altima when he lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a parked vehicle and a fence in front of 9 Half Mile Road, at 11:38 p.m.

Sanchez-Padilla’s front-seat passenger, Walter Rodriguez, 40, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Sanchez-Padilla, 29, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. He will be arraigned on a later date.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.