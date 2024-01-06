Teenager driving an electric motor bike seriously injured in St. James

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously

injured a teenager driving an electric motor bike in Saint James on Jan. 5.

Matthew McQuillan was driving a 2019 Infiniti QX6 eastbound on Middle Country Road when he attempted to make a left turn into a business and struck a Sur-Ron electric motor bike being operated by Myles Cotten, who was on the shoulder traveling westbound on Middle Country Road at 3:34 p.m.

Cotten, and his passenger Jack Schouten, who were not wearing helmets were thrown from the motor bike. Cotten, 13, of Saint James, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. Schouten, 14, of Smithtown, was also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. McQuillan, 24, was not injured.

The vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call

the Fourth Squad at 631-852-8752.