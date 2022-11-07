Man arrested for DWI following fatal motor vehicle crash in Coram

Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for allegedly driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Nov. 6 in Coram.

Derrick Kindle was driving a 2008 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Middle Country Road, east of Country Club Drive, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian crossing the roadway at approximately 11:50 p.m.

The pedestrian, Gerald Smith, 68, of Farmingville was pronounced dead at the scene. Sixth Precinct officers at the scene determined Kindle was intoxicated and placed him in custody.

Kindle, 30, of 44 Oakcrest Ave., Middle Island, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. He is being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later today.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.