Man arrested after killing girlfriend in Shirley

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on May 11 for killing his girlfriend in Shirley on May 7. Oscar Morocho-Morocho allegedly punched and kicked his girlfriend Ruth Marisel Parra-Martinez, repeatedly over a period of time, outside of 30 A The Green, Shirley on May 7 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Parra-Martinez, 34, Undomiciled, died from her injuries. Morocho-Morocho called 911 and reported Parra-Martinez had died.

Investigation by Homicide Squad detectives determined Morocho-Morocho allegedly killed Parra-Martinez. He was arrested on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens at approximately 1:25 p.m. Morocho-Morocho, 31, Undomiciled, was charged with Manslaughter First Degree.