Driver arrested for DWAI after crash at Commack gas station

Suffolk County Police arrested a Coram man for allegedly driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol

after he crashed a vehicle into a gas station in Commack on May 10.

Hunter Addonizio was driving a 2010 Dodge Challenger westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway,

and attempted to merge onto Jericho Turnpike, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a gas

pump and another vehicle at Sunoco, located at 2211 Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 11 p.m.

A man and a woman, who were inside the vehicle that was struck, were transported to South Shore

University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries.

Addonizio, 21, of 19 Hayes Lane, was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and

Alcohol.