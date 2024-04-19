Long Island Game Farm and the Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability celebrate National Volunteer Month

New “Good Friends Volunteer Corps” Supports the Long Island Game Farm

The Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability, Inc. has announced the launch of the Good Friends Volunteer Corps, which supports programming and events at Long Island Game Farm in Manorville. Individuals with a love of nature and animals and a desire to expand their community can get involved, enjoy the outdoors, and meet new like-minded friends. In honor of National Volunteer Month, the organizations are highlighting the work of one stalwart volunteer who has made great strides to support the resident game farm animals and promote a sense of responsibility for the natural world.

Vinny Scandariato is a school teacher on Long Island. He first fell in love with the rescued African sulcata tortoises at the game farm, and expressed an interest in teaching visitors to the game farm about the species.

“Vinny is an encyclopedia of information,” shares president Melinda Novak. “He’s also very patient and very kind, making him a great educator. Vinny would volunteer almost every weekend in the summer. When he saw there were school groups booked on certain days, he would offer to come and teach.”

Vinny says,” Volunteering at the Long Island Game Farm has been a pleasure. Each animal has a distinct personality. Every day that I volunteer brings new insights into the lives of these beautiful creatures. Equally important, I leave the Game Farm eagerly anticipating my next volunteer experience. I feel lucky to have the opportunity to volunteer here and interact with such great people.”

Last September, the Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability hosted its first fundraiser to support the work of Long Island Game Farm. Scandariato was honored at the event as the Volunteer of the Year.

The new “Good Friends Volunteer Corps” offers many opportunities for those looking to get involved, including maintenance, gardening, guest services, animal education, story time, and helping at special events. All opportunities will take place at the Long Island Game Farm. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older. Advance registration is requested by calling the game farm at 631.878.6670 or emailing Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability executive director Tricia Snyder at [email protected].

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR WILDLIFE SUSTAINABILITY

The mission of the Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability, Inc. is to connect people with wildlife and the natural environment through awareness activities and engaging experiences, and to support the work of the Long Island Game Farm. For more information, visit wildlifesustainability.org, or contact executive director Tricia Snyder at [email protected].

ABOUT LONG ISLAND GAME FARM

Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park and Children’s Zoo was founded in 1970 by Stanley and Diane Novak. As the largest combined children’s zoo and wildlife park on Long Island, they offer families a natural environment where they can learn about wildlife and animals through education and entertainment. A member of American Association of Zookeepers and Zoological Association of America, the farm is located at 489 Chapman Boulevard, Manorville, New York 11949. For more information, visit longislandgamefarm.com, email [email protected], or call 631.878.6644. Find Long Island Game Farm on Instagram and Facebook at @longislandgamefarm.