Long Island Builders Institute inducts 2024 officers

The Long Island Builders Institute (LIBI), the region’s largest advocacy association for the homebuilding and remodeling industries in New York State, is proud to announce the induction of our new officers for 2024. Representing over 700 builders, remodelers, and associate members, LIBI acts to advance the interests of the industry by regularly communicating with local and state government, engaging in community outreach, and working to expand our member’s business networks.

Newly sworn in Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine delivered opening remarks that focused on emphasizing the importance of LIBI and promising to work with the organization during his term. “Let’s cut the red tape,” County Executive Romaine said, “I want to make it a little bit easier for this industry to work in Suffolk County.”

Suffolk County Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey inducted the new officers at the group’s first board meeting and dinner of the year. The new executive officers for LIBI are as follows: President Martin Dettling of the Albanese Organization, Chairman Vincent Calvosa of the Calvosa Organization, Vice President Anthony Bartone of Terwilliger & Bartone Properties, Associate Vice President Robert Cartelli of Outstanding Plumbing & Heating, Treasurer Jon Weiss of B2K Development, Secretary Ken Abrami of TRITEC Real Estate, and 2nd Vice President Paolo Pironi of Pironi Homes.

“I have seen the economic engine that this industry creates for our downtowns first hand,” added Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey.

“Martin Dettling brings a tremendous amount of skill, success and industry knowledge to the table and myself and the rest of the LIBI members look forward to working under his leadership to advance the interests of the homebuilding and remodeling industries on Long Island and across the state,” said LIBI CEO Mike Florio.

“I am honored to serve as President of such a dynamic and influential organization,” said newly inducted LIBI President Martin Dettling of the Albanese Organization. “I am dedicated to advancing this association through growth and collaboration in order to reinforce Long Island’s homebuilding and remodeling industry.”