Lifeguard shortage forces Huntington to close 4 of 8 beaches to swimming
Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the Town of Huntington is closing four of its eight beaches to swimming starting Thursday, August 26.
BEACHES CLOSED TO SWIMMING
Swim lines and lifeguard stands will be removed at the following beaches for the remainder of the season:
- Asharoken Beach, Eaton’s Neck Road, Northport
- Crescent Beach, Crescent Beach Drive, Huntington Bay
- Fleets Cove Beach, Fleets Cove Road, Centerport
- Gold Star Battalion Beach, West Shore Road, Huntington
“No lifeguard on Duty” and “No Swimming Allowed” signs will also be posted. Town of Huntington residents may visit the beaches closed to bathing but they must stay out of the water.
BEACHES OPEN TO SWIMMING (TOWN OF HUNTINGTON RESIDENTS ONLY)
The following beaches will remain open to swimming for the remainder of the season:
- Centerport Beach, Little Neck Road, Centerport
- Crab Meadow Beach*, Waterside Avenue, Northport
- Hobart Beach, Birmingham Drive, Eaton’s Neck (Info on Seasonal Closure of Bird Preserve)
- Quentin Sammis West Neck Beach, West Neck Road, Lloyd Harbor
Contact the Main Beach Office located at Crab Meadow Beach at (631) 261-7574 seven days a week from 9 a.m. thru 3 p.m. now through Labor Day to inquire if the beaches are open or closed for bathing as per the County of Suffolk Department of Health Services.
You may also contact the Suffolk County Bathing Beach Water Quality Hotline for beach closings throughout Suffolk County at (631) 852-5822.