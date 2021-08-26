Lifeguard shortage forces Huntington to close 4 of 8 beaches to swimming  

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the Town of Huntington is closing four of its eight beaches to swimming starting Thursday, August 26.

BEACHES CLOSED TO SWIMMING

Swim lines and lifeguard stands will be removed at the following beaches for the remainder of the season:

Asharoken Beach, Eaton’s Neck Road, Northport

Crescent Beach, Crescent Beach Drive, Huntington Bay

Fleets Cove Beach, Fleets Cove Road, Centerport

Gold Star Battalion Beach, West Shore Road, Huntington “No lifeguard on Duty” and “No Swimming Allowed” signs will also be posted. Town of Huntington residents may visit the beaches closed to bathing but they must stay out of the water. BEACHES OPEN TO SWIMMING (TOWN OF HUNTINGTON RESIDENTS ONLY) The following beaches will remain open to swimming for the remainder of the season: