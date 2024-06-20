Let’s Eat: Two blueberry recipes you’ll turn violet over

By Heidi Sutton

This weekend, wake up the family with the delicious smell of blueberry-pecan scones baking in the oven or make these scrumptious Blueberry Cake Donuts for dessert.

Blueberry-Pecan Scones

Recipe courtesy of Cooking Light Magazine

YIELD: Makes 10 scones

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup 2% reduced-fat milk

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons grated lemon rind

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons chilled butter, cut into pieces

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1/4 cup finely chopped pecans, toasted

Cooking spray

1 large egg white, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons sugar

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375°. Combine first 5 ingredients in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Cut in butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Gently fold in blueberries and pecans. Add milk mixture, stirring just until moist (dough will be sticky).

Turn dough out onto a floured surface; pat dough into an 8-inch circle. Cut dough into 10 wedges, and place the dough wedges on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Brush egg white over dough wedges; sprinkle evenly with 2 tablespoons sugar. Bake for 18 minutes or until golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.

See how to make this recipe here.

Blueberry Cake Donuts

Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net

YIELD: Makes 2 dozen regular donuts, 48 mini donuts

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup cake flour

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/3 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt, divided

2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided

2 eggs, plus 1 egg yolk

1 cup buttermilk

2 cups blueberries

2-4 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup milk

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350 F. In large bowl, whisk cake flour, all-purpose flour, baking soda and baking powder. In large bowl or stand mixer bowl, beat butter, sugar, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon vanilla until fluffy. Add eggs and yolk; mix until creamy. Alternate adding buttermilk and flour mixture until blended. Remove bowl from stand mixer, add blueberries and stir until combined.

Fill piping bag with batter. Fill mini donut pan cavities about halfway. Bake 8-10 minutes. Cool completely. In medium bowl, whisk 1 cup powdered sugar, milk, remaining salt and remaining vanilla extract. Add additional 1 to 3 cups powdered sugar until mixture reaches desired thickness. Dip cooled donuts in glaze and place on wired rack to drip off excess.

Substitution: If cake flour isn’t available, measure 1 cup all-purpose flour and remove 2 tablespoons. Add 2 tablespoons cornstarch.

See how to make this recipe here.