Let’s Eat: Throw the ultimate Christmas cookie party

By Heidi Sutton

The next best thing to baking cookies for many home chefs is baking cookies with friends. Dust off your favorite recipes, create a festive playlist and fill your home with the tantalizing aroma of baked goodies for the ultimate Christmas cookie party.

Turn things up a notch and swap classic sugar cookies for these Almond Gingerbread Cookies featuring classic gingerbread with a crunch of toasted almonds and festive Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies with a rich cocoa flavor, a deep red color and a cracked top that perfectly catches a light dusting of powdered sugar.

Almond Gingerbread Cookies

YIELD: Makes 30 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups flour

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup molasses

1 egg

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 1/3 cups sliced almonds

DIRECTIONS:

In large bowl, mix flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg and salt. In separate large bowl, beat butter and brown sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add molasses, egg and vanilla extract; beat well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed.

Press dough into thick, flat disk. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 4 hours, or as long as overnight.

Heat oven to 350° F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in sliced almonds, pressing almonds into dough. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 8-10 minutes, or until edges of cookies just begin to brown. Remove to wire racks; cool completely. Store cookies in airtight container up to 5 days.

Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies

YIELD: Makes 24 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1 2/3 cups flour

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons red food color

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

nonstick cooking spray

DIRECTIONS:

In medium bowl, mix flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt; set aside. In large bowl, beat butter and granulated sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, food color and vanilla extract; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Refrigerate 2 to 4 hours. Heat oven to 350° F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in confectioners’ sugar to completely coat. Place 2 inches apart on baking sheets sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake 10-12 minutes, or until cookies are puffed. Cool on baking sheets 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.