Let’s Eat: Sweet apple desserts for the fall

One of my favorite things to do in the fall is to pack the camera and take a drive out east to visit the many farm stands before the colder weather sets in. This always includes a visit to May’s Farm in Wading River for pumpkins and mums and a stop at Windy Acres in Calverton for their large variety of apples, including the Mutsu apple. Also known as Crispin apples, they originated from the Mutsu Province of Japan in the 1940s and are a cross between the Golden Delicious and the Indo apple. Large in size with a yellowish-green skin, they are sweet and juicy with a crisp texture, perfect for following recipes.

Apple Blondie Cupcakes

YIELD: Serves 12

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick), melted and cooled

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg, at room temperature

2 large apples peeled, cored and diced

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a 12-count muffin pan with cupcake liners and set aside. In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. In a large bowl, whisk butter and brown sugar 2 minutes, or until well combined. Add vanilla and egg; whisk until incorporated. Add flour mixture to large bowl of wet ingredients. Stir until just combined; be careful to not overmix. Fold in diced apples. Spoon batter evenly into cupcake liners. Bake 18 to 22 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of cupcake comes out clean. Let cool before serving.

Apple Crisp(in)

YIELD: Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups apples, pared and sliced

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/3 cup butter

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat over to 375 F. Mound apples in a buttered pie plate and pour orange juice over them. In a separate bowl, combine sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle mixture over apples. Bake for 45 minutes or until apples are tender and topping is crisp. Top with vanilla ice cream and serve.

Easy Apple Turnovers

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 1⁄2 cups thinly sliced, peeled apples

1⁄4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla

1 box Pillsbury™ refrigerated pie crusts

1 egg

DIRECTIONS:

In a 2-quart saucepan, mix apples, brown sugar, 1 tablespoon of the water and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until apples are tender. In a small bowl, mix flour, granulated sugar and salt. Gradually stir into apple mixture, cooking and stirring until mixture thickens. Remove from heat; stir in butter and vanilla. Cool 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat oven to 350 F. Let pie crust pouch stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Unroll crust on ungreased cookie sheet. Spoon cooled fruit mixture evenly onto half of crust to within 1⁄2 inch of edge.

In a small bowl, beat egg and 1 tablespoon water; brush over edge of crust. Fold untopped half of crust over apple mixture; firmly press edge to seal. Flute edge; cut small slits in several places in top crust. Brush top with remaining egg mixture.

Bake 25 to 35 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Serve warm or cool. Drizzle with icing, if desired.