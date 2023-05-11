Let’s Eat: Make Mother’s Day special with a dessert fit for a queen

By Heidi Sutton

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, a celebration to honor the woman who made you, well, you. After the Mother’s Day brunch is arranged and the cards and flowers are picked out, it’s time to show your mom just how much she means to you by making a dessert fit for a queen. Here are three delicious ideas.

Upside-Down Honey Cheesecakes

Recipe courtesy of Bon Appétit

YIELD: Makes 12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

1/3 cup water

3 8-ounce packages cream cheese at room temperature

2/3 cup (packed) golden brown sugar

1 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 large eggs, room temperature

Assorted fresh berries (for garnish)

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 300°F. Butter twelve 3/4-cup ramekins or custard cups. Place 1 cup sugar, honey, and butter in heavy medium saucepan. Stir over medium heat until butter melts and mixture is blended.

Increase heat to medium-high and bring to boil. Whisk until mixture darkens slightly and candy thermometer registers 300°F, about 5 minutes.

Remove from heat; add 1/3 cup water (mixture will bubble vigorously); whisk to blend. Divide topping among ramekins (about 2 tablespoonfuls for each). Divide ramekins between 2 roasting pans and chill while preparing filling.

Using on/off turns, blend cream cheese and brown sugar in processor, scraping bowl occasionally. Add sour cream, lemon juice, and vanilla; process until smooth. Add eggs 1 at a time, processing just to blend between additions. Divide filling among ramekins.

Add enough hot water to pans to come halfway up sides of ramekins.

Bake cheesecakes until set, about 35 minutes. Remove from roasting pans and chill until firm, about 1 hour.

Run thin knife around sides of ramekins. Invert onto plates, scooping any remaining topping from ramekins over cheesecakes. Garnish with berries.

Recipe courtesy of Redbook

YIELD: Makes 12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2/3 cup sour cream

Topping

1 quart strawberries, hulled, thickly sliced

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 1/2 cups cold heavy cream

3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350° F. Line 12 standard muffin cups with paper liners. In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In large bowl with mixer on medium, beat butter and sugar until light and creamy. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, then vanilla. With mixer on low, alternately beat in flour mixture and sour cream until combined. Continue to beat on medium until batter is thick and smooth.

Spoon batter into a zip-top bag. Snip a 1/2-inch corner from bag and fill liners slightly less than two-thirds full. Bake 24 to 26 minutes, or until lightly golden and a pick inserted in the center of a cupcake comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack 5 minutes; remove cupcakes from pan and cool completely.

Toss strawberries several times in a bowl with sugar and lemon juice until very syrupy. In large bowl, beat cream, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla until soft peaks form.

Use a skewer to poke several holes into top of each cupcake. Spoon some syrup from bowl over top, allowing it to absorb into cupcakes. Top with sliced berries and a dollop of cream. Arrange a few sliced berries in cream and drizzle with remaining strawberry syrup.

Frozen Raspberry Layer Cake

Recipe courtesy of Country Living

YIELD: Makes 8 to 10 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 10 3/4-ounce frozen pound cakes, crusts removed, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick slices

3 cups vanilla ice cream, slightly softened

4 cups raspberry sorbet, slightly softened

1 pint fresh raspberries, rinsed and picked over

3 tablespoons Chambord, or other raspberry-flavored liqueur

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare the pan: Trace and cut out a 9-inch circle from parchment paper and fit it into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan.

Cut out a 3- by 27-inch strip of parchment and fit around inside of pan. Tape to secure parchment paper and set aside.

Assemble the cake: Cover bottom of pan with a single layer of pound cake slices and spread ice cream evenly over cake. Freeze until ice cream hardens – about 25 minutes.

Spread 2 cups sorbet over ice cream, followed by another layer of pound cake slices. Return cake to freezer for 10 minutes.

Combine raspberries and Chambord together in small bowl. Remove cake pan from freezer and place berries evenly over cake. Top with a final layer of pound cake and remaining sorbet. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and freeze until firm at least 4 hours.