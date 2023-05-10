Ward Melville Patriots land Sharks

1 of 18

With two games of the inaugural flag football season left, the Patriots of Ward Melville (5-1-1), in second place one game behind top seeded Patchogue, hosted the Sharks of Eastport-South Manor (3-4) in a League II matchup May 9.

The Patriots struck first when sophomore Julia Dank broke free and went the distance for the score 10 minutes into the opening half followed by a touchdown pass from Kaitlyn Lawrence to Lydia Cuff to make it a two-score game. Eastport-South Manor answered when they scored with 16 seconds left and with the point after, trailed 12-7 at the halftime break. Dank scored again to open the second half on a 22-yard run but again Ward Melville failed at the point after attempt, to edge ahead 18-7. Both teams traded touchdowns late in the game, but Ward Melville slammed the door shut winning 25-13.

The Patriots retake the field May 11 with a road game against William Floyd before post season play begins Tuesday, May 16.