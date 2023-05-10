Ward Melville Patriots land Sharks

Ward Melville Patriots land Sharks

by -
0 2
1 of 18
Ward Melville sophomore Julia Dank breaks free up the left sideline in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Johnna Rosenth sees and opening in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon
Pixabay photo
Flag football fans. Bill Landon photo
Patriot huddle. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Julia Dank in on the “tackle” in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville quarterback Kaitlyn Lawrence throws deep in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Ophelia Rosenth makes the catch in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Lydia Cuff catches the sideline pass in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Lydia Cuff pushes up the right sideline in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville freshman Anja Rosenth breaks free up the right sideline in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon
Julia Dank scores for the Patriots in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Julia Dank breaks free down the left sideline in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Ward Melville. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville quarterback Kaitlyn Lawrence throws over the middle in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Julia Dank plows past a defender in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville quarterback Kaitlyn Lawrence on the sideline in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville freshman Anja Rosenth scrambles out of the backfield and turns up-field in a home game against Eastport South Manor. Photo by Bill Landon

With two games of the inaugural flag football season left, the Patriots of Ward Melville (5-1-1), in second place one game behind top seeded Patchogue, hosted the Sharks of Eastport-South Manor (3-4) in a League II matchup May 9. 

The Patriots struck first when sophomore Julia Dank broke free and went the distance for the score 10 minutes into the opening half followed by a touchdown pass from Kaitlyn Lawrence to Lydia Cuff to make it a two-score game. Eastport-South Manor answered when they scored with 16 seconds left and with the point after, trailed 12-7 at the halftime break. Dank scored again to open the second half on a 22-yard run but again Ward Melville failed at the point after attempt, to edge ahead 18-7. Both teams traded touchdowns late in the game, but Ward Melville slammed the door shut winning 25-13.

The Patriots retake the field May 11 with a road game against William Floyd before post season play begins Tuesday, May 16. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 12

0 8

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply