Let’s Eat: It’s never too early for apple pie

During a trip to Haydens Orchard (formerly Davis Peach Farm) in Wading River last week to pick up some white peaches I was surprised to see their apple trees already laden with fruit. It made me think of my favorite dessert, apple pie. Most families have a favorite recipe that they love. Here are two more — Grandma’s Apple Pie and Brown Butter Apple Pie — to add to your culinary repertoire.

Grandma’s Apple Pie

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Double Crust Pie Pastry

1 large egg, beaten

6 to 7 cups apples, peeled and sliced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1⁄2 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons flour

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄8 teaspoon nutmeg

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425 F. Peel apples and cut in quarters. Remove the core and slice apples into 1⁄4-inch to 1⁄8-inch thick. In a large bowl, combine apples, lemon juice, sugar, flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Toss well to combine and set aside.

Roll half of the dough into a 12-inch circle. Line a 9-inch pie plate with the pastry dough. Fill with apple filling. Roll the remaining crust and gently place it over the apple mixture. Seal the edges by gently pinching the top and bottom crusts together. You can fold or decorate the edges by crimping or pressing with a fork.

Beat the egg and 2 teaspoons of water or milk. Cut 4 to 5 slits in the top crust to allow steam to escape. Brush with egg mixture and sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 425 F for 15 minutes, reduce heat to 375 F, and bake an additional 35 to 40 minutes or until the crust is golden and the apples are tender.

Cool at least 30 minutes before serving.

Brown Butter Apple Pie

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Streusel Topping:

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

4 tablespoons butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Filling:

4 tablespoons butter

6 to 7 cups apples, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 tablespoons flour

1 deep dish frozen pie shell

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 F.

To make streusel topping: Mix flour, chopped pecans and light brown sugar. Stir in butter using fingertips until incorporated with small lumps of butter visible. Refrigerate.

To make filling: In large skillet over medium heat, melt butter until amber, stirring often. Set aside to cool. In large bowl, stir sliced apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, vanilla and flour using spatula. Pour brown butter over apples and mix, scraping skillet with rubber spatula to incorporate brown butter bits.

Place frozen pie shell on baking sheet. Add 2 cups apple mixture into shell, gently pressing apple slices for even base. Add remaining apple slices and gently press. Sprinkle streusel topping evenly over apples. Bake 30 minutes then reduce oven temperature to 350 F and bake 35-45 minutes until topping is golden and apples are soft.