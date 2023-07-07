Let’s Eat: Elevate summer entertaining with an enjoyable crunch

By Heidi Sutton

From an enjoyable crunch to comforting creaminess and a satisfying chew, pecans deliver a perfect bite and texture. This Spiced Pecan Grilled Peach Salad and Grilled Pork Chops with Peach Pecan Salsa are loaded with fresh flavors for an easy, nutritious warm-weather meal.

Spiced Pecan Grilled Peach Salad

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Spiced Pecans:

1 large egg white

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups pecan halves

Salad:

1/4 cup, plus 2 teaspoons, extra-virgin olive oil or pecan oil, divided

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

salt and pepper, to taste

2 large peaches, halved and pits removed

6 cups mixed baby greens (such as arugula, spring mix and spinach)

4 ounces soft goat cheese

DIRECTIONS:

To make spiced pecans: Preheat oven to 275 F. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In medium bowl, whisk egg white, brown sugar, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and salt until well combined. Fold in pecans and mix until evenly coated in mixture. Spread in single layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake 45-50 minutes, stirring occasionally until pecans are fragrant and golden brown. Allow to cool completely.

To make salad: Heat grill to medium-high heat. In small bowl, whisk 1/4 cup olive oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside. Brush cut sides of peach halves with remaining olive oil and grill until grill lines appear and peaches become tender, 3-5 minutes. Remove peaches and cut into slices. Divide greens among four plates. Top with grilled peach slices and goat cheese. Divide 1 cup spiced pecans evenly among salads and reserve remaining cup for snacking. Drizzle each salad with vinaigrette.

Grilled Pork Chops with Peach Pecan Salsa

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

4 boneless pork loin chops (each 1-inch thick)

3/4 teaspoon, plus 1/8 teaspoon, kosher salt, divided

freshly-ground black pepper, to taste

2 medium peaches, diced

2/3 cup raw pecan pieces

2 tablespoons red onion, diced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1 teaspoon minced jalapeno pepper

2 teaspoons lime juice

DIRECTIONS:

Season pork chops with 3/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper, to taste. Heat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Grill pork chops until browned, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook 5-6 minutes until food thermometer inserted in center registers 135 F. Transfer to plate and rest at least 5 minutes until internal temperature rises to 145-160 F. Gently stir peaches, pecans, onion, basil, jalapeno, lime juice and remaining salt. Add salsa on top of each pork chop with remaining salsa on side.