Let’s Eat: Chocolate cookies are a sweet finale to any meal

By Heidi Sutton

Sometimes when your inner chocolate lover comes out, it’s time for a chocolate cookie. The following recipe for “Flourless Chocolate Cookies” from Danielle Rye’s “Live Well Bake Cookies: 75 Classic Cookie Recipes for Every Occasion” (Rock Point) offers the added benefit of being flourless. That means that even those with gluten allergies or intolerances can indulge.

What if you could replicate the taste of hot chocolate in a cookie? That’s just what happens with the next recipe for “Hot Chocolate Cookies” courtesy of creator Rachel Perry and American Lifestyle magazine. Enjoy them on their own, or paired with a mug of hot cocoa.

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

YIELD: Makes 24 to 36 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups powdered sugar

3⁄4 natural unsweetened cocoa powder

1⁄2 teaspoon espresso powder (optional)

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

2 large egg whites, at room temperature

1 large egg, at room temperature

11⁄2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, sift the powdered sugar and unsweetened cocoa powder together, then whisk in the instant espresso powder (if using) and salt until well combined. Set aside.

In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the egg whites, egg, and vanilla extract until fully combined. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, and stir until the mixture is fully combined and smooth.

Using a 1-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop the cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheets, making sure to leave a little room between each one. Bake for 11 to 14 minutes, or until the tops of the cookies are set. Remove from the oven, and allow the cookies to cool completely on the baking sheets. Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

Hot Chocolate Cookies

YIELD: Makes 24 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1⁄2 cup butter

1 12-ounce bag semisweet chocolate chips

11⁄4 cup light brown sugar

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1⁄4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

11⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

11⁄2 teaspoons baking powder

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

8 ounces semisweet baking chocolate, cut into 1-inch pieces

12 large marshmallows, sliced in half

DIRECTIONS:

Place the butter and chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl, and heat on high for 1 minute. Stir, and then heat for 30 seconds; repeat until chocolate is melted. Beat the brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract together on medium speed, and then blend in the chocolate mixture. Add the cocoa powder, flour, baking powder, and salt, and mix on low until combined. Cover bowl with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 325 F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Scoop 12 tablespoons of dough onto each cookie sheet. Bake for 12 minutes, remove from oven, and top each cookie with 1 piece of chocolate and 1 piece of marshmallow. Bake for another 4 minutes, and let cool for 5 minutes before placing on wire racks to cool completely.