Let’s Eat: Celebrate the season with peppermint treats

By Heidi Sutton

One of the best parts of the holidays is the aromas and flavors of the season, from walnuts and cinnamon to nutmeg and peppermint. This year for dessert you can give your traditional holiday bake a refreshing twist sure to spread all kinds of holiday cheer with this Peppermint Pie topped with homemade whipped cream. And for a snack while watching your favorite holiday movie, try this recipe for White Chocolate Peppermint Popcorn Bark.

Peppermint Pie

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

2 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided

8 ounces soft peppermint candy

1 chocolate cookie crust

crushed peppermint candies, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Soften gelatin in water; set aside. In small saucepan over low heat, cook 1/2 cup whipping cream with candy until candy melts. Add gelatin; mix well. Whip remaining whipping cream. Let gelatin mixture cool and fold in whipped cream, reserving 1/2 cup for garnish. Pour into crust. Chill. Before serving, top with reserved whipped cream and crushed peppermint candies.

Homemade Whipped Cream

2 tablespoons granulated or confectioners’ sugar

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or liqueur

DIRECTIONS:

In chilled glass bowl, add sugar to whipping cream. Using whisk or hand mixer, incorporate sugar into heavy whipping cream until it begins to thicken, leaving visible trails. Continue to whip until soft peaks start to form. Fold in vanilla extract or liqueur. Serve immediately or refrigerate and remix 1-2 minutes before serving.

White Chocolate Peppermint Popcorn Bark

YIELD: Makes 1 pound

INGREDIENTS:

5 cups popped popcorn

12 ounces white chocolate baking chips, chopped white chocolate or white candy coating

1 cup crushed hard candy peppermints

DIRECTIONS:

Cover baking pan with foil or wax paper; set aside. Place popcorn in large bowl; set aside. In double boiler over barely simmering water, melt chocolate, stirring until smooth, or melt according to package directions. Stir in crushed peppermints after chocolate is melted. Pour chocolate mixture over popcorn mixture and stir to coat. Spread onto prepared pan; cool completely. When chocolate is cooled and set, break into chunks for serving. Store in airtight container at room temperature.