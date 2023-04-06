Let’s Eat: Carrot-Shaped Waffles for Easter breakfast

Carrot-Shaped Waffles

YIELD: Serves 6

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups all-purpose waffle and baking mix

1 1/3 cups milk

1 egg

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 teaspoons McCormick Pure Vanilla Extract, divided

1 1/4 teaspoons Sunflower color from McCormick Color from Nature Food Colors, divided

1 teaspoon Berry color from McCormick Color from Nature Food Colors

1/2 teaspoon Sky Blue color from McCormick Color from Nature Food Colors

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

DIRECTIONS:

Heat round waffle iron. Spray with nonstick cooking spray. In medium bowl, mix together waffle mix, milk, egg, oil, 2 teaspoons vanilla and 1 teaspoon each sunflower and berry colors until blended. Let batter stand 5 minutes to allow color to fully develop.

Pour about 1/3 cup batter onto center of waffle iron. Close lid. Cook about 3 minutes, or until no longer steaming. Carefully remove waffle. Repeat with remaining batter. Cut each waffle into 8 triangles. Set aside.

In another medium bowl, stir sky blue color and remaining sunflower color into cream. Add confectioners’ sugar and remaining vanilla; beat with electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form. Spoon into re-sealable plastic bag. Cut piece off one bottom corner.

To decorate and serve waffles, place waffle triangles onto serving plates and pipe green colored cream on wide side of each triangle to resemble carrot tops.

