Let’s Eat: A holiday menu from start to finish Arts & EntertainmentColumnsCookingFood & DrinkHolidays by Heidi Sutton - December 23, 2022 0 3 Guy Reuge's Ginger Almond Tart Mirabelle By Heidi Sutton At this year’s holiday gatherings, you can put together a showstopping menu from the beginning of the party to the final bite with mouthwatering recipes that bring guests back for more. Start with some savory appetizers, enjoy an elegant main course with an award-winning side dish, and top it off with a sweet cocktail and delectable dessert. Holiday Mini Meatball Skewers Recipe courtesy of Beef Loving Texans Holiday Mini Meatball Skewers Makes 12 servings 1 pound ground beef 1 cup fresh zucchini, grated 1 egg 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper 1 small yellow onion, diced 1/2 inch 2 red bell peppers, diced 1/2 inch 2 green bell peppers, diced 1/2 inch 12 skewers (6 inches) 1 can (16 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce 3 tablespoons barbecue sauce DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 400 F. In medium bowl, lightly mix ground beef, zucchini, egg, salt and pepper until thoroughly combined. Shape into 24 1-inch meatballs. Alternately thread meatballs, onions, red peppers and green peppers onto skewers. Place skewers on shallow-rimmed baking sheet. Bake 22-25 minutes, or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of meatball registers 160 F. To make cranberry barbecue sauce: In medium saucepan, combine cranberry sauce and barbecue sauce; simmer 5 minutes, or until flavors blend. Drizzle sauce over skewers or serve as dipping sauce. Classic Beef Wellington Recipe courtesy of Beef Loving Texans Classic Beef Wellington Makes 4 servings INGREDIENTS: 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided 1 chateaubriand tenderloin roast 8 ounces mushrooms 1 large shallot 2 tablespoons dry red wine 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves flour 1 sheet puff pastry DIRECTIONS: In large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1/2 teaspoon oil until hot. Combine salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Press evenly onto all surfaces of roast. Place roast in skillet; brown evenly. Remove roast from skillet. Heat oven to 425 F. In food processor, pulse mushrooms and shallot about 10 times until finely chopped. Do not overprocess. Place same skillet used for roast over medium-high heat and heat remaining oil until hot. Add mushrooms and shallot; cook 4-6 minutes until tender and all liquid is evaporated, stirring often. Add wine; cook 2-3 minutes until all liquid is evaporated. Stir in mustard, thyme and remaining pepper. Cook 2-3 minutes. Remove from skillet to medium bowl; cool. Line rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and place in oven. On lightly floured cutting board, unfold pastry dough. Roll pastry out to 12-by-9-inch rectangle; lay dough with shortest edge toward you. Spread mushroom mixture onto pastry dough, leaving 1/2-inch border around edges. Place roast in center of mushrooms. Fold pastry dough neatly around roast, stretching dough if necessary. Cut off excess pastry dough; press to seal overlapping edges. Remove baking sheet from oven and dust lightly with flour. Place pastry-wrapped roast, seam-side down, on baking sheet. Cut four (2-inch) vents in top of pastry. Bake 35-50 minutes, or until golden brown and instant-read thermometer inserted into center of roast registers 135 F for medium-rare or 150 F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board. Let stand 10 minutes. Temperature will rise about 10 F to reach 145 F for medium-rare or 160F for medium. Carve into slices and serve. Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Apple Recipe courtesy of Susan McGreevy of Port Jefferson Station, who was recently awarded a blue ribbon for this side dish by Just a Pinch Recipes Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Apple Makes 8 servings “Not too many people like Brussels sprouts, but I happen to love them. I have made a believer out of them with this recipe. I always make it for special dinners.” INGREDIENTS: 8 slices of bacon, cut into 1/2 inch pieces 4 pints of Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and halved Kosher salt and pepper 2 medium apples, cored and cut into 1/4 inch slices, each halved 2 teaspoon red wine vinegar DIRECTIONS: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Arrange bacon in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until browned and somewhat crispy, about 15 minutes. Remove bacon from the cookie sheet. Add Brussels sprouts in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast until they begin to brown, about 15 minutes. Remove cookie sheet from oven and toss in apple. Return to oven; roast until Brussels sprouts are browned and tender and apple has softened, about 10 to 15 minutes. Toss vegetables with vinegar and serve immediately. Espresso Martini Recipe courtesy of the Beverage Team at Mirabelle Restaurant in Stony Brook Espresso Martini Makes 1 serving INGREDIENTS: 1.5 oz Titos Vodka 1.5 oz Black Coffee Liqueur 1 oz Fresh Espresso 1 oz Vanilla Simple Syrup 3 espresso coffee beans for garnish DIRECTIONS: Shake over ice and strain into martini glass. Guy Reuge’s Ginger Almond Tart Mirabelle Recipe courtesy of Chef Guy Reuge Guy Reuge’s Ginger Almond Tart Mirabelle Makes 8 servings “This pie is part of the early history of Mirabelle. I created the recipe for our dessert list when the restaurant opened in 1983. The recipe has been printed many times, and still today my customers ask for it…so I keep it on the menu. Personally, I love it with a cup of great coffee; it just goes well together.” Pâte sablée (pastry dough) INGREDIENTS: 4 ounces confectioners’ sugar 8 ½ ounces all-purpose flour Pinch of salt 4 ½ ounces butter, chopped into small cubes 1 egg DIRECTIONS: In a the bowl of an electric mixer (such as a Kitchenaid) fitted with the paddle combine the confectioners’ sugar, flour, salt, butter, and egg. Form the dough into a ball and refrigerate it for at least 1 hour. Roll out the dough 1/8-inch thick to fit a 10-inch tart shell mold. Fit the dough into the tart mold and freeze it for 1 hour before baking. Bake the tart shell in a preheated 325 F. oven for 15 minutes, or until the crust is golden and reserve it. Ginger Almond Filling INGREDIENTS: 1 pound light brown sugar 1 cup blanched sliced almonds 3 tablespoons heavy cream 1 tablespoon grated fresh gingerroot 6 ounces unsalted butter 4 large egg yolks confectioners’ sugar for dusting the top of the tart unsweetened whipped cream DIRECTIONS: In a saucepan combine the brown sugar, almonds, cream, grated gingerroot, and butter, cook the mixture over moderate heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until it is liquefied but not too hot. Rapidly stir in the egg yolks. Pour the mixture into the reserved tart shell and bake it in a preheated 240 F. oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until it is semi-firm and the top looks shiny. Remove the tart and let it cool for at least 3 hours before unmolding. Sprinkle the tart with the confectioners’ sugar and slice it into 8 pieces. Serve each slice with the unsweetened whipped cream.