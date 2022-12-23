Silver alert issued for missing Huntington Station woman Police & FireTimes of Huntington-Northport by Press Release - December 23, 2022 0 3 Have you seen Barbara Buckmann? Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Huntington Station woman who suffers from dementia. Barbara Buckmann, 77, was last seen leaving her residence at the Manorhaven Adult Home, located at 222 Columbia Street in Huntington Station on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. Buckmann is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 220 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and navy blue sweatpants. Detectives are asking anyone with information on Buckmann’s location to call 911 or Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252. Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.