Legislators Bontempi, Esteban and Sheriff’s Office co-host Senior Medical ID event

On June 8, at the Huntington Public Library (Station Branch), Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R – 18th L.D.) joined with Legislator Manuel Esteban (R – 16th L.D.) and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office to co-host a Senior Medical ID Card event. Although the event was geared toward seniors, the cards were issued to anyone 18 years of age and older.

“It really is essential to have your most vital medical information on you at all times, especially if and when you are not able to speak for yourself,” said Bontempi. “Whether it’s an allergy or another serious medical condition, the sooner first responders know about these issues, the better they can assist you; that’s why I got one for myself.”

Those attending the event filled out a form to outline their essential medical information and the best person to contact in case of an emergency. This information was then transferred to a photo ID card produced and issued right on the spot within minutes.

To learn more about the Senior Medical ID Card program and other offerings of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office, visit: https://www.suffolkcountysheriffsoffice.com/community-programs.