Knights of Columbus holds clothing drive in Kings Park
The Father Seyfried Council, Knights of Columbus will hold its annual clothing drive to help local families on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. Members will be accepting adult and children’s clothing, shoes, sneakers and boots at the Knights of Columbus Hall 44 Church Street, Kings Park. Call Bob at 631-724-1410 for more info.