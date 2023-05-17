Kings Park man arrested for taking photos of children without permission

Suffolk County Police arrested a Kings Park man on May 15 for allegedly taking pictures of children without permission at a Smithtown gymnastics school.

Robert Colyvas entered Gold Medal Gymnastics Center, located at 253 West Main Street, on April 29 between 12:40 p.m. and 1 p.m. and allegedly took pictures of the staff and children without consent. Following an investigation by Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, Colyvas was arrested at his home at 8:28 p.m.

Colyvas, 29, of Orchard Drive in Kings Park, was charged with allegedly Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers at 631-854-8426.