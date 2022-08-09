Kings Park man arrested for more than a dozen commercial burglaries

Suffolk County Police arrested a Kings Park man on Aug. 9 for allegedly burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May.

Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.

Following an investigation by Third Squad detectives, along with First and Fifth Squad detectives, Porter was charged with burglarizing the following businesses:

* The Hero Joint, 182 West Main St., Bay Shore, on May 23 at approximately 1 a.m.

* Tequila Sunrise Wine and Liquor, 1752 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, on May 25 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

* DMS Smoke Shop, 190 Islip Ave., Islip, on June 19 at approximately 1:25 a.m.

* DMS Smoke Shop, 190 Islip Ave., Islip, on June 26 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

* USA Gas, 225 Higbie Lane, West Islip, on June 29 at approximately 1:55 a.m.

* Parkway Express Gas, 1490 Brentwood Road, Bay Shore, on June 29 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

* Shell, 4576 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, on July 18 at approximately 12:55 a.m.

* D & B Beer & Smoke, 4509 Sunrise Highway North Service Road, Bohemia, on July 21 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

* Lindenhurst Smoke Shop, 50 West Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, on July 22 at 2 a.m.

* Shell, 4576 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, on July 25 at 4 a.m.

* D & B Beer & Smoke, 4509 Sunrise Highway North Service Road, Bohemia, on July 26 at approximately 12:45 a.m.

* Hershey’s Ice Cream Shop, 470 Union Blvd., West Islip, on July 31 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

* Bang Bang Burritos, 464 Union Blvd., West Islip, on July 31 at approximately 3:35 a.m.

* Le Belle Nail & Spa, 1201 Sunrise Highway North Service Road, Bay Shore, on August 2 at approximately 5 a.m.

During the burglaries, Porter allegedly stole cash, liquor, cigarettes, vaping products and lottery tickets.

Porter, 55, was charged with 14 counts of Burglary 3rd Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree. He will be held overnight at the Third Precinct and arraigned on August 10 at First District Court in Central Islip.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.