Police seek man in Kings Park grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are

seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who used a stolen credit card at a

gas station in Port Jefferson last month.

A man used a stolen credit card at Sunoco, located at 240 Terryville Road, on July 20. The credit card was stolen from a wallet in an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in Kings Park earlier that day. The suspect drove a white BMW with damage to the driver’s

side door.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app

which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.