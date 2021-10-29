Kings Park Kingsmen rain on Comsewogue Warriors homecoming game 35-7

Kings Park senior wide receiver John Matthews tiptoes the sideline after a reception in a Div III road game against Comsewogue Oct 23. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park junior Jack Bruetsch with a reception for the Kingsmen in a Div III road game against Comsewogue Oct 23. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior quarterback Jonathan Borkowski #10 plows his way into the endzone for the score in a Div III road game against Comsewogue Oct 23. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior quarterback Jonathan Borkowski throws over the middle in a Div III road game against Comsewogue Oct 23. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue junior Daimler Valerio powers his way up the middle for the Warriors in their homecoming game against Kings Park Oct 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park sophomore Kyle Weeks with punt return for the Kingsmen in a road game against Comsewogue Oct 23. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park sophomore Kyle Weeks with an interception for the Kingsmen in a road game against Comsewogue Oct 23. Bill Landon photo

By Bill Landon

[email protected]

The Kingsmen of Kings Park raided Warrior nation and put a damper on Comsewogue’s homecoming football game Oct 23 where the Warriors struggled to find traction. Kings Park quarterback Jonathon Borkowski punched in for the score on a keeper in the final minute of the opening quarter and followed it up four minutes later with 10-yard touchdown run to put his team out front 14-0.

On Comsewogue’s ensuing possession Kings Park cornerback Kyle Weeks stepped in front of Brady Shannon’s shovel pass for a pick six that covered 41 yards. Kings Park senior Mert Duman whose foot was perfect on the day made it 21-0 at the half. Jonathan Borkowski’s 10-yard run found the endzone midway through the 3rd quarter for the 28-0 lead. Kings Park senior Nick Laviano broke free for a 60-yard run early in the 4th for a 35-0 advantage. Shannon the senior quarterback would avoid the shutout in the closing minutes with an 11-yard run for the score and with Josh Carrolls kick concluded the game for your 35-7 final.

The win lifts Kings Park to 5-1 in Div-III while the loss drops the Warriors to 2-5. Comsewogue concludes their 2021 campaign when they retake the field Oct 29 hosting Hills West. Kings Park is also back in action on Oct 29 with a road game against East Islip. Kickoff for both games is six o’clock. 

 Photos by Bill Landon

