King Kullen names new Chief Financial Officer

King Kullen Grocery Co., Inc. has named Elizabeth Ostrove of Smithtown Chief Financial Officer. In her 36-year career with King Kullen, Ostrove has held a number of senior positions, most recently serving as Vice President & Controller of Finance. The announcement was made by King Kullen President & Chief Operating Officer Joseph W. Brown following a vote by the King Kullen Board of Directors.

“Liz has overseen the Accounting, Finance and Payroll Departments for many years and has been involved in a number of complex initiatives throughout her tenure with King Kullen,” said Brown. “She is a dedicated employee who consistently gives her all to every task, project, and assignment. Her contributions to the King Kullen organization are considerable and I know everyone joins me in congratulating Liz on her new role as Chief Financial Officer.”

Headquartered in Hauppauge, King Kullen is recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as American’s first supermarket. Founded in 1930 by Michael J. Cullen, King Kullen operates 29 supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.