East Northport man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Huntington on Saturday, July 2.

Constantine Nektaredes was driving a 1996 Dodge pickup truck northbound on Park Avenue when his vehicle crossed over the southbound lane, left the roadway and struck a tree at 10:07 a.m.

Nektaredes, 67, of East Northport, was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.