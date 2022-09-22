Kids Korner: September 22 to 29, 2022

PROGRAMS

Fall Crafternoons

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor through the month of September to enjoy seasonal, self-serve crafts in their workshop. Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids. Call 367-3418.

Pumpkin Party – just added!

Celebrate the first day of fall with a pumpkin party at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor on Sept. 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. Featuring pumpkin-inspired games and crafts. Admission fee of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768.

Kids Author Book Talk

The Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport will host a book talk on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. East Northport author Jerry Mikorenda will talk about his exciting new middle-grade book titled The Whaler’s Daughter. He will describe the Australian history that inspired his story about a twelve-year old girl who learns to hunt whales alongside orcas.Children and guardians welcome. The Whaler’s Daughter is available for purchase in the Museum Shop. Free but registration is required by calling 757-9859 or by visiting www.northporthistorical.org.

Skull Scavenger Hunt

In anticipation of Halloween, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor will offer a Skull Scavenger Hunt during gallery hours, Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Oct. 23. Hunt for papier-mache skulls around the museum in this seasonal, spooky scavenger hunt. Find them all and win a piece of candy! Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids/seniors. Call 367-3418.

Children’s Birding Adventures

Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society will host a Children’s Birding Adventure program at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 101 Main St. Setauket on Sept. 24 from 1 to 2 p.m. Designed for youngsters 4 to 10 years old and their families, the free event will include a bird-inspired storytime, games, and bird walk. Free. Please register by emailing [email protected]

Migrating Monarchs

Join the staff at Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for a family program titled Migrating Monarchs on Sept. 25 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. This is the time of year when Monarch butterflies are making their way south along our East coast shore line, sometimes making it as far as Mexico! Their descendants will make the return journey back up next year. Come learn more about these amazing flyers and how they make their long trip. $4 per person. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Scavenger Hunt

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold a scavenger hunt on Sept. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore the hatchery and aquarium to find the animal that completes the rhyme. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children. Call 516-692-6768.

One Fish, Two Fish

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program titled One Fish, Two Fish on Sept. 29 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program will connect children and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. For ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. Advance registration required. Call 269-4333.

FILM

‘Encanto’

The Smithtown Recreation Department hosts a Drive-In Movie Night screening of Disney’s Encanto at Callahan’s Beach, Route 25A, Fort Salonga on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 24. $15 per car. Space is limited, registration is required by calling 360-7644.

THEATER

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. This Disney love story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the hideous Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved the curse will end. If he does not learn his lesson before the last enchanted rose petal falls, he and his household of enchanted objects will be doomed for all eternity. Enjoy the songs we all love such as “Be Our Guest” and “Tale as Old as Time.” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 2022-2023 children’s theater season with A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 8 to 22 with a sensory sensitive performance on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. All tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.