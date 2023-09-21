kids Korner: Sept. 21 to 28, 2023

PROGRAMS

Thankful Thursday

The Vanderbilt Museum & Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Thankful Thursdays series on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Children ages 7 and up and their families are invited to a FREE family-friendly planetarium show titled Earth, Moon & Sun. After the show, an astronomy educator will invite you to look through a telescope at the night sky (weather permitting). Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Pond Exploration

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown will present a Pond Exploration class on Sept. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Join the staff for a pond scoop to see the creatures that make their home under the water during this family event. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 631-265-1054.

Deep Sea Discoveries!

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a family program, Deep Sea Discoveries! on Sept. 24 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Explore what life is like 1000 meters under the sea. $4 per person. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Skull Scavenger Hunt

In anticipation of Halloween, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a Skull Scavenger Hunt now through Oct. 22. Hunt for papier-mache skulls around the museum in this seasonal, spooky scavenger hunt. Find them all and win a prize! Free with admission. Members free. No registration needed. Gallery hours are Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 631-367-3418.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts A Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

Hands-On Art

Registration underway. The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents an after school program for students K through 4th grade, Hands-on Art, on Tuesdays, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Explore artworks at the Museum and experiment with a variety of media and techniques to create your own masterpieces. $100 per child, $90 members. www.longislandmuseum.org/learn-and-explore/childrens-programs/

Fall Fun at Benner’s Farm

Registration underway. On Oct. 1, Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket will hold an Apple Workshop for ages 4 to 8 from 10 a.m. to noon and a Scarecrow Workshop for ages 4 to 10 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. $55 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

THEATER

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with The Wizard of Oz from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29. After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman, and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who can send her home. Dorothy learns just how magical friendship can be and how wonderful it can feel to go home again. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 7 to 21 with a sensory sensitive performance on Oct. 8. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’

The Smithtown Recreation Department hosts a Drive-In Movie Night screening of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (Rated PG) at Callahan’s Beach, Route 25A, Fort Salonga on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 23. $20 per car. Space is limited, registration is required. 631-360-7644

‘Shrek 2’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Shrek 2 on Sept. 24 at noon. Happily ever after never seemed so far far away when a trip to meet the in-laws turns into a hilariously twisted adventure for Shrek and Fiona. With the help of his faithful Donkey, Shrek takes on a potion-brewing Fairy Godmother, the pompous Prince Charming, and the ogre-killer, Puss In Boots who’s a pussycat at heart. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Send your calendar events to [email protected]