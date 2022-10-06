Kids Korner: Oct 6 to Oct. 13, 2022

PROGRAMS

Thankful Thursday at the Vanderbilt

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Thankful Thursdays series on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. Join them for a family-friendly planetarium show titled STARS: The Powerhouses of the Universe narrated by Mark Hamill followed by a look through a telescope at the night sky (weather permitting). Free but registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. For more info, call 854-5579.

Fall Art Project

In coordination with the Long Island Fall Festival at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington, kids of all ages are invited to create a fall-themed art project on the Heckscher Museum’s terrace on Oct. 9 from noon to 5 p.m. If weather is inclement, activity will be held inside the Museum. Free. Call 380-3230.

Kids Creatures of the Night

(Rescheduled from Oct. 1) Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a “not so dark” kid friendly Creatures of the Night event on Oct. 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Meet nighttime animals, hear a story about some nocturnal animals, and take a short walk in the woods to see where creatures of the night make their homes. Please bring a picnic blanket to watch the animal presentations and story. Cost is $10 per child/ $5 per adult. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Skull Scavenger Hunt

In anticipation of Halloween, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor will offer a Skull Scavenger Hunt during gallery hours, Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Oct. 23. Hunt for papier-mache skulls around the museum in this seasonal, spooky scavenger hunt. Find them all and win a piece of candy! Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids/seniors. Call 367-3418.

FILM

‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids series with a screening of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs on Oct. 9 at noon. Down-on-his-luck Flint Lockwood creates a mysterious machine that makes clouds rain food to feed the hungry citizens of Chewandswallow. Hailed as a hero at first, Flint must scramble to avert disaster as food of gargantuan proportions rains down. Soon, up to him, the weather girl Sam Sparks and Steve, Flint’s talking monkey assistant, to find a way to put an end to the wild weather before the town’s goose is cooked. Rated PG. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children ages 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. This Disney love story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the hideous Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved the curse will end. If he does not learn his lesson before the last enchanted rose petal falls, he and his household of enchanted objects will be doomed for all eternity. Enjoy the songs we all love such as “Be Our Guest” and “Tale as Old as Time.” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 2022-2023 children’s theater season with A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 8 to 22 with a sensory sensitive performance on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. All tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.