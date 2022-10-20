Kids Korner: Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2022

PROGRAMS

A to Z Scavenger Hunt

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold a Scavenger Hunt on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hunt around the Hatchery & Aquarium in search of a different item starting with each letter of the alphabet. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768.

Happy Halloween

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tint Tots program, Happy Halloween, on Oct. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 am. Children ages 3 to 5 and their parents will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitoris and a Halloween-inspired craft. $4 per child. Call 269-4333 to register.

Skull Scavenger Hunt

In anticipation of Halloween, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor will offer a Skull Scavenger Hunt during gallery hours, Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Oct. 23. Hunt for papier-mache skulls around the museum in this seasonal, spooky scavenger hunt. Find them all and win a piece of candy! Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids/seniors. Call 367-3418 for more information.

Patriots & Poultices

Save the date! Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a family fun experience at the Thompson House (1709), 91 North Country Road, Setauket on Nov. 5. Can you help Dr. Thompason find clues, elude the British, create authentic cures and escape to Connecticut? Interact with artifacts, explore the history of the American Revolution and the power of medicine while helping Dr. Thompson treat his most ailing patients. Sessions will be held at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. $10 per person, $7 per child 12 and under. Registration is required by calling 751-2244.

THEATER

A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. All tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. through Oct. 30. This Disney love story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the hideous Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved the curse will end. If he does not learn his lesson before the last enchanted rose petal falls, he and his household of enchanted objects will be doomed for all eternity. Enjoy the songs we all love such as “Be Our Guest” and “Tale as Old as Time.” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids series with a screening of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Oct. 23 at noon. The tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever… Rated PG-13. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children ages 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

