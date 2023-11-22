Kids Korner: Nov. 23 to 30, 2023

PROGRAMS

First Steps in Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will host a First Steps into Nature program titled Furry Friends: Bunnies Opossums, Squirrels and Hedgehogs on Nov. 24. Little ones will learn about nature through hands on activities, music, crafts, stories and gain a greater appreciation of nature and wildlife while having fun. Class for ages 2 to 3 years old is at 9:30 a.m., class for ages 3 and 4 years old is at 1:30 p.m. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Crafternoon at the Library

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for a Crafternoon on Nov. 25. Children ages 3 to 12 (supervision may be needed) are invited to stop by anytime between 2 to 4 p.m. to create a work of art out of recycled materials. No need to register. 631-941-4080

Treeific Trees

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for Treeific Trees, a fun outdoor tree adventure for the whole family, on Nov. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. Learn about local trees and the animals who live in them while doing a craft, going on a short walk, and participating in a fun treetivity. $15 per child, $5 adults. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

Farmhouse Holiday Ornaments

Registration underway! Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, Setauket will hold a kids workshop, Farmhouse Style Holiday Ornaments, for ages 4 to 10 on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. Come spend time on a real working farm making crafts for your holidays. Each child will create and take home several different of their own ornaments, make a snow globe, and take a farm tour at the workshop. $55 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

FILM

‘The Polar Express’

Put on your PJ’s and join the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce for a Polar Express Experience at the Chamber Train Car, corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station for the holidays. Screenings of The Polar Express will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec, 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22; and at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 23. $20 per person includes a bag of popcorn, bottle of water, hot chocolate, cookie, bell, and a visit with Santa! To register, visit www.PJSTChamber.com.

‘My Neighbor Totoro’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of the animated classic My Neighbor Totoro on Nov. 26 at noon. When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Rated G. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off the holiday season with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. As Barnaby the elf and his reindeer friend Franklynne set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main Street, Smithtown presents Frozen Jr. from Dec. 2 to Jan. 21, 2024. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Elsa and Anna discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Frosty’

Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

