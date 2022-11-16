Kids Korner: Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2022

PROGRAMS

Star Quest!

Calling brave explorers! Through the month of November (except Nov. 24) the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Star Quest! Thursday to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hunt for star constellations around the museum with a spyglass to navigate your journey, just like mariners at sea. Solve puzzles to find your reward — a glittery star lantern you can decorate in the museum’s workshop to light your way home. For ages 5 and up. Cost is admission fee plus $10 per participant. Questions? Call 367-3418 or visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Thanksgiving Gnome Workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 and 9, St. James will present a Thanksgiving Gnome Workshop for ages 5 to 12 on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 am. to noon. Join Miss Linda in some Thanksgiving fun as she teaches you how to paint this cute thankful gnome. $50 per child includes all materials. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org or call 631-250-9009.

Family Hour Sunday

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington presents Family Hour Sunday on Nov. 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects! $10 per child, adults free. Limited to one adult per family group. Advance registration recommended by visiting www.heckscher.org.

Story Time at the CAC

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 park Ave., Huntington invites children age 3 to 7 to Story Time with author Netanya Lewis on Nov. 20 at noon. Lewis will read her book, “I Am a Princess … I Am a Prince …”, which helps children discover the importance of different ethnicities and abilities in friendships. And in the process, they will learn to unleash their inner greatness. Adults are encouraged to come and participate. $5 children, $12 adults. Registration is required by visiting www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. from Nov. 19 to Jan. 22 with a special sensory performance on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson presents the holiday musical Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 19 to Dec. 30 with a sensory sensitive performance on Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As our littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. Tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frosty’

A perennial favorite, Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 and daily from Dec. 26 to 31. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.