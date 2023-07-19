Kids Korner: July 20 to 27, 2023

PROGRAMS

Summer Thursdays at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents a free family show, Bash the Trash, on July 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pack a picnic supper, enjoy the show and view the latest exhibits at the Art Museum. In the case of rain, concert will be held in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room. 631-751-0066

Bubble Buddies

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor continues Friday Summer Fun Workshops with Bubble Buddies on July 21 at noon and again at 2 p.m. Meet the largest-sized bubble-blowers in the world! Find out about how humpback whales work together as a crew to catch food using teamwork, as well as bubble nets. Decorate your own bubble wand and jar of bubbles to take home. No registration needed!​ Best for ages 5 and up. Admission fee + $10. 631-367-3418.

The Jester Jim Show

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on the Library lawn for show with Jester Jim on July 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Juggling, beatboxing and comedy! Who could ask for anything more? Families with babies and children up to 6th grade welcome. No registration required. 631-941-4080

Pop-Up Saturday event

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization continues its 2023 Pop-Up Saturdays series with a magic show by Amore and a visit by Last Chance Animal Rescue in the Stony Brook Village Center’s Inner Court, 97 Main St., Stony Brook on July 22 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free. 631-751-2244

Firefly Fun

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown hosts a family program, Firefly Fun, on July 22 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Light up the night by taking a firefly expedition with park staff. $4 per person. Call 631-265-1054 to make a reservation.

BNL Summer Sundays

Explore Brookhaven National Laboratory, 98 Rochester St., Upton on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet with scientists, visit world-class research facilities, enjoy live science shows, hands-on activities and more at the Lab’s Summer Sundays open house tours. Free. For a full schedule of events, visit www.bnl.gov.

Fiddler Crab Frenzy

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a family program, Fiddler Crab Frenzy, on July 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Who makes all those little holes in the sand? Join park staff for a walk around the marsh as you learn about these little creatures. $4 per person. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Summer Drop-In Workshop

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts a Summer Drop-In Workshop for kids ages 5 to 10 on July 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Program will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child payable at the door. Parents are free. 631-380-3230

Magic of Reading Magic Show

Village of Port Jefferson will host a Magic of Reading Magic Show on the Performance Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on July 27 at 6 p.m. Bring seating. Free. 631-473-4724

FILM

‘Tangled’

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mount Sinai continues its Movies in the Moonlight series with a free screening of Tangled on July 21 at 8:30 p.m. Presented by the North Shore Youth Council and Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker. Bring seating. 631-403-4846

‘Bambi’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Disney’s Bambi on July 23 at noon. In the heart of the forest, Bambi takes his first wobbly steps and sets out to explore his new world with his friends: a lovable rabbit called Thumper and a bashful skunk named Flower. Guided by the wise Friend Owl, Bambi learns valuable lessons about love, loss, and life. With its awe-inspiring animation, this masterpiece has been loved for generations. Rated G. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Super Mario Bros Movie’

The 6th annual Farmingville Flicks outdoor movie series returns to Local Church, 1070 Portion Road, Farmingville with Super Mario Bros Movie on July 24; and Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 31, courtesy of the Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce and Sachem Public Library. All movies begin at dusk. Free. 631-317-1738

‘Vivo’

St. James Chamber of Commerce invites the community to Deepwells Farm County Park, 497 Route 25A, St. James for a free screening of Vivo on July 27 at dusk. Bring seating. 631-584-8510

THEATER

‘Seussical Jr.’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents an outdoor production of Seussical Jr. on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 8 to Aug. 17. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, JoJo, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in this fantastical musical extravaganza. Tickets are $18.50 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Goldilocks & The Show Biz Bears’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Goldilocks & The Show Biz Bears from July 7 to July 29. Join them for a delightful re-telling of the famous story as Goldilocks, a Campfire Bluebird Pioneer Scout Girl, joins up with the three nicest show-biz bears you’d ever hope to meet. Along with Granny Locks and Wolf Hunter, Forest Ranger, the crew foil the villainous plans of Billy de Goat Gruff. Don’t miss this hysterical musical melodrama about safety! All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Cinderella’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Cinderella, the beloved tale of a young girl’s magical night at the Royal Ball where she meets and briefly loses her true Prince Charming, from July 22 to Aug. 27. Only his quest to find the perfect fit for the glass slipper left behind will reunite them. But will they live happily ever after? All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com

