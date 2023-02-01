Kids Korner: Feb. 2 to 9, 2023

PROGRAMS

Deer Detectives

Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for a family program, Deer Detectives, on Feb. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Where have all the deer gone? Expand your deer knowledge indoors as you explore the ways of the white-tailed deer. Outdoors you will become deer detectives and search for the clues that the deer have left behind. $4 per person. Call 265-1054 for reservations.

Open Play at the Explorium

Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for Open Play on Feb. 4 and 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. with hands-on activities, crafts, and more. Admission is $5 per person, Long Island Explorium members and children under 1 are free. Call 331-3277 for more info.

Crafternoon at the library

Stop by Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on Feb. 4 anytime between 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a winter-themed “Crafternoon”! Children ages 3 to 12 welcome (younger kids may need supervision). No registration required. Questions? Call 941-4080.

A Groundhog Adventure

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents A Groundhog Adventure on Feb. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. Come find out if Nibblet the groundhog is planning to hibernate for another 6 weeks or predict an early spring. Take part in a fun scavenger hunt to learn some facts about groundhogs, play with shadows, and meet some other animal hibernators and others with different solutions for cold weather. Make a fun groundhog craft to take home. Best for families with children age 4 to 8. Tickets are $10 per child, $5 adults at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Greetings, Groundhogs!

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program titled Greetings, Groundhogs! for children ages 3 to 5 on Feb. 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Explore the natural world around us. This programs will connect children and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 269-5351.

Star Quest

Calling brave explorers! Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor in a hunt for star constellations around the museum with a spyglass to navigate your journey, just like mariners at sea during gallery hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Solve puzzles to find your reward — a glittery star lantern you can decorate in the museum’s workshop to light your way home. For ages 5 and up. Cost is admission fee plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

THEATER

Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Disney’s Frozen Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 4 to March 5. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The House That Jack Built’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson welcomes the New Year with The House That Jack Built, a delightful collection of stories, specially adapted for the youngest audiences from Jan. 21 to Feb. 4. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm and Aesop’s Fables, the seven stories include The Fisherman and His Wife, Henny Penny, The Town Mouse and the Country Mouse, The Bremen Town Musicians, Stubborn as a Mule, The Lion and the Mouse That Returned a Favor, and The Tortoise and the Hare. This original musical features bold storytelling and a tuneful new score. Tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

All numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.