Kids Korner: Aug. 17 to 24, 2023

PROGRAMS

Bubble Buddies

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor continues Friday Summer Fun Workshops with Bubble Buddies on Aug. 18 at noon and again at 2 p.m. Meet the largest-sized bubble-blowers in the world! Find out about how humpback whales work together as a crew to catch food using teamwork, as well as bubble nets. Touch whale baleen from the museum’s collection, and decorate your own bubble wand and jar of bubbles to take home. No registration needed. For ages 5 and up. Admission fee + $10. 631-367-3418.

Lollipop Train Rides

Did you know? Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association’s John Gardiner Farm, 900 Park Ave., Greenlawn offers rides on the Lollipop Train every Saturday in the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. including Aug. 19 and 26 and Sept. 2. Call 631-754-1180 for more info.

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Superheroes of the Sky on Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about bald eagles, turkey vultures, owls, hawks and many more. $10 per adult / $5 per child. To register visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Candy Twisted Balloons

Long Island State Parks Summer Entertainment hosts The Candy Twisted Balloon Show, a combination of comedy, crazy magic, and audience participation, at Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park on Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. You won’t want to miss the grand finale when Candy climbs inside the biggest balloon you have ever seen! Free. No reservations required. 631-269-4333

Family Scavenger Hunt

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket continues its 2023 Family Summer Program series on Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. with its annual Family Scavenger Hunt. Meet at Hap’s Red Barn. Free. No registration necessary. 631-689-6146

Museum Together!

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Museum Together!, a new program for families, on Aug. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hall of Fishes marine museum. Join a museum educator for a tour of William K. Vanderbilt II’s collection of marine life and make a creative project together. $10 per person. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

THEATER

‘Seussical Jr.’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents an outdoor production of Seussical Jr. on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 8 to Aug. 17. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, JoJo, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, Yertle the Turtle and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in this musical extravaganza. Tickets are $18.50 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Cinderella’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Cinderella, the beloved tale of a young girl’s magical night at the Royal Ball where she meets and briefly loses her true Prince Charming, from July 22 to Aug. 27. Only his quest to find the perfect fit for the glass slipper left behind will reunite them. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’

St. James Chamber of Commerce invites the community to Deepwells Farm County Park, 497 Route 25A, St. James for a screening of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Aug. 17 at dusk. Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll when he learns that he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Come early and have a picnic on the grounds! Bring seating. 631-584-8510

‘Sing’

The Northport-East Northport Drug and Alcohol Task Force will host a free Family Movie Night screening of Sing at Northport Village Park on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. Bring seating. The first 50 attendees will receive a free lawn blanket. For more info, call 516-361-6540.

‘The Iron Giant’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Iron Giant on Aug. 20 at noon. Nine-year-old Hogarth Hughes hears stories of a UFO that crashed into the sea and finds a huge, metal-eating robot with an insatiable curiosity and equally insatiable appetite. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘DC League of Superpets’

Join St. Johnland Nursing Center for a free community outdoor movie night screening of DC League of Superpets at St. Joseph’s Parish parking lot, 59 Church St., Kings Park on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. Admission is free (suggested donation $10 per car) and space is limited. Movie snacks and drinks will be sold. Sponsored by TD Bank.

ONGOING

Throwback Thursdays: Build-A-Boat

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on Thursday afternoons in August from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a Build-a-Boat workshop where adults and kids can design and build a unique vessel using a variety of wooden materials and a bit of imagination. Go home with your creation! No registration is needed. Admission fee + $10. 631-367-3418.