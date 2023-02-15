Kids Korner and Winter Break Camps: Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2022

PROGRAMS

Tracks & Traces

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents a family program, Tracks & Traces, on Feb. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. What made that footprint? Who’s burrow could this be? What was this animal eating? Children will become nature detectives as they unravel the clues left behind by the park’s wildlife. Create a tracks & traces book filled with your favorite local animal tracks! $4 per child. Advance registration required by calling 265-1054.

Fleece to Fiber

Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank presents a program titled Fleece to Fiber on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon. Sheep are just one of the fabulous creatures that provide us with fiber. Participants will discover some other sources like llamas, goats and rabbits and spend time manipulating sheep wool. They will get up close with the animals that help keep us warm while learning how wool travels from sheep to sweater and take a wagon ride around the farm. For ages 5 and up. $15 per child w/adult. To register, call 727-7850.

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Superheroes of the Sky on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about Bald Eagles, Turkey Vultures, owls, hawks and many more. $10 per adult / $5 per child (Under 12y). Visit www.sweetbriarnc.org to register.

Open Play at the Explorium

Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for Open Play on Feb. 18 and 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. with hands-on activities, crafts, and more. Admission is $5 per person, Long Island Explorium members and children under 1 are free. Call 331-3277.

Crafternoon at the library

Stop by Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on Feb. 18 anytime between 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a winter-themed “Crafternoon”! Children ages 3 to 12 welcome (younger kids may need supervision). No registration required. Questions? Call 941-4080.

Narwhal Ball

You are cordially invited to a magical wintry Narwhal Ball at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come explore the icy world of narwhals and polar sea creatures. Create frosty crafts, see a narwhal tusk and whale blubber, take part in Storytime with Elsa, try an arctic scavenger hunt, and enjoy complimentary ice cream. Tickets are $8 adults; $6 seniors; $20 children ages 2 to 17 in advance, $25 at the door. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org or call 367-3418 for more information.

Arctic Adventures

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program, Arctic Adventures, on Feb. 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 and their parents will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Register at www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 269-4333.

THEATER

A Royal Princess Party

Hear ye, hear ye! The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a Princess Party SingAlong: A Villainous Tale of Magic on Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 2 p.m. and Feb. 20 to 24 at 1 p.m. The princesses return to the Royal Kingdom of Smithtown to get together and explore some magical artifacts. Princesses, princes, and royal families of all ages are welcome to attend but must be with an adult at all times. A special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! Tickets are $16 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 22 to March 18 with a sensory sensitive performance on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends-the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Lion-as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. Featuring an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family, the show is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Little Giants’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! Series with a screening of Little Giants on Feb. 19 at noon. When the local football team rejects Becky (Shawna Waldron), because she’s a girl, she convinces her dad (Rick Moranis) to start a rival team, though the city can support only one. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

WINTER BREAK CAMPS

Here are some fun and educational ways for your kids to enjoy winter break:

Art League of Long Island

Children ages 5 to 12 can take part in the Art League of Long Island’s Young Artists’ Vacation Art Adventure, 107 Deer Park Road, Dix Hills from Feb. 21 to 23. Classes offered include Cartoons, Sculptures & Paints (ages 6 to 8); Creative Cartooning (ages 8-12); Realistic Drawing (ages 8-12); The Magic of Color (ages 5-7); Ceramic Hand Building (ages 6 to 10); and Book and Brush Painting (ages 5 to 7). Teen classes are available too. Call 462-5400 to register.

Benner’s Farm

Ever wonder what it’s like to be on a real working farm in the winter? Kids ages 7 to 14 can enjoy winter break at Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket on Feb. 20, 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn how to make maple syrup, help care for the animals and more. Snacks provided. Bring lunch. $80 per day, $210 for three days. To register, call -689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will hold several winter break events from Feb. 20 to 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paint with Ice, make snow that won’t melt, make gooey slime and more. Visit www.cshfishhatchery.org for full schedule. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 kids ages 3 to 12.

Hallockville Museum Farm

Winter on the Farm Camp is back at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. Kids ages 5+​ will learn farm animal care, museum history, and winter farm activities like cooking, crafts, and games! $250 for all 4 days; $75/day for drop-ins; $25 sibling discount. For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.farmhandsnorthfork.com/winteronthefarm

Huntington Historical Society

Children in grades 2-6 can join the Huntington Historical Society at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington for a variety of hands-on history activities, including learning traditional weaving techniques and Presidents Day-themed crafts, games and activities on Feb. 20 and 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Fee is $70. Call 427-7045, ext. 404 to register.

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum

On Feb. 20 and 22 from 10 a.m. to noon children in grades K through 3 can take part in several workshops at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Learning Center, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport. Participants will create a mixed media “selfie” portrait on Monday and make a bulb-forcing container with paperwhite narcissus on Wednesday. $20 per child. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Sweetbriar Nature Center

Winter Discovery Days are back at Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24 with daily natural science programs over the school breaks for elementary school children from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each day will be a different natural science theme. Each day is chock-filled with fun hands-on activities, interaction with our residents, non-releasable wildlife, crafts, games, and much more. Parents can register their child/children for one day, two days, three days, four days, or the entire week. For children ages 6 to 11. $75/Day or $325/Week for members; $85/Day or 375/Week for Non-members. Visit www.sweetbriarnc.org to register. For more information, call 979-6344.

All numbers in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.