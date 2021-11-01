Huntington Historical Society hosts virtual Lunch & Learn program Nov. 4

The Huntington Historical Society continues its virtual Lunch & Learn series on Thursday, Nov. 4 at noon with a presentation titled Long Island Gold Coast Elite and the Great War. Historian Richard F. Welch reveals how the potent combination of ethno-sociological solidarity, clear-eyed geopolitical calculation and financial self-interest inspired the North Shore elite to pressure the nation into war.

Presentation will last 45 minutes with time for commentary and Q&A from participants. Suggested donation is $10.

Your donation will help the Society continue to preserve and share the

history

of

Huntington

! To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.