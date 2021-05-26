Join the 4HAS for Habitat Garden Maintenance Volunteer Day

The Four Harbors Audubon Society will host a Habitat Garden Maintenance Volunteer Day event at Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on Friday, May 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Join 4HAS andas they maintain the Center’s Habitat Garden, located across from the Eagle enclosure behind the main building at. They will be weeding, planting, and dividing perennials, plus learning about insects, the local ecosystem, and how plants and animals co-evolved.