John Glenn graduates celebrate 60th commencement ceremony

John H. Glenn High School celebrated the Class of 2022 on June 24 at the school’s 60th commencement ceremony.

The seniors marched on to the football field, clad in blue and white caps and gowns, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Senior Class President Maya Polese, and the national anthem, performed by the high school’s band under the direction of Vicki Henson.

The ceremony also served as a farewell and salute to retiring Assistant Principal Leroy Cole.

“Mr. Cole, your mark on the Elwood School District will last for decades,” Superintendent Kenneth Bossert said. “We will fill your position but sir, you can never be replaced.”

Bossert and Principal Carisa Burzynski both offered congratulatory remarks, praising the seniors for their achievements. Burzynski noted that the class had the highest ever number of students collectively earning cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude since the school adopted the system.

— Photos from Elwood School District