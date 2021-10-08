Jogger allegedly sexually abused in Smithtown

A woman was jogging at the intersection of Route 111 and Estate Road at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Oct. 7 when she was allegedly grabbed and sexually abused by a man. The man, who was wearing only a white tank top, then allegedly fled from the scene. The woman called police and received medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.