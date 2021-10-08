Local apparel company to hold Walk for Diabetes

Anchor East — a Port Jefferson Station-based apparel company — has been known as more than just hoodies, tee’s and swimsuits.

Brothers Patrick and Phil O’Brien started the brand earlier this year with two goals in mind: with the revenue received, they wanted to donate money to beach cleanups and different associations dedicated to diabetes.

Throughout the summer, Anchor East hosted several beach cleanups on both the North and South Shores, and now, they are to host their first Walk to Cure Diabetes.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., participants can gather at Heritage Park in Mount Sinai for a good cause.

According to Patrick, the duo has organized a big fundraiser to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

“Since we have opened, we donate a portion of our sales, but we wanted to do more,” he said.

Along with the walk, there will be a $5 raffle, with donated goods and services from over 30 other local businesses.

“The support and outpouring of love from our community has been amazing,” he added.

The event is sentimental to Patrick, who is a Type 1 Diabetic, himself.

“People should come down to support local community businesses, take part in an active, healthy day, and be part of a fundraiser to help raise money for the many, many people living with diabetes that affects more people than we all realize,” he said. “Being a diabetic, stuff like this never existed when I was growing up, so it’s part of our mission to raise awareness.”

Those interested can find out more information on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or online at anchoreastapparelco.com.