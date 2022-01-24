Job Fair heads to Middle Country Public Library in Selden Jan. 25

Suffolk County’s One-Stop Employment Center will host a job fair in Selden on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The event, running from 10 a.m. to noon, will be at the Middle Country Public Library, 575 Middle Country Rd. Advanced registration is required.

Employers scheduled to attend the fair include the Long Island State Veterans Home, Stony Brook University, Europastry, East/West Industries, Northwell Health, Mary Haven Center of Hope, and Long Island Cares, among others. Bring your resume and dress for success!

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/middle-country-library-job-fair-tickets-227903344037 or call the county employment center at 631-853-6600.

Job seekers in need of proper business attire can contact the center’s Career Couture shop at 631-853-6769.