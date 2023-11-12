Islandia man arrested for 14 commercial burglaries

Suffolk County Police arrested an Islandia man on Nov. 11 for allegedly burglarizing four businesses a total of 14 times during the past 11 months.

Following an investigation by Fifth Squad detectives, Christopher Lacker was identified as the man who allegedly committed multiple burglaries at storage facilities within the confines of the Fourth and Fifth Precinct between December 7, 2022 and November 9, 2023. During each burglary, Lacker allegedly entered storage facilities, cut locks from individual storage units, and stole property from within. Lacker, who was located by detectives at his home on November 11 at 4:33 p.m., burglarized the following locations:

• Public Storage, located at 770 Nesconset Highway in Nesconset, on December 7, 2022.

• Extra Space Storage, located at 3016 Express Drive in Islandia, on February 24 and 28,

September 29, October 3, 4, 13 and 14, November 8 and 9, 2023.

• Extra Space Storage, located at 1590 Lakeland Ave. in Bohemia, on September 27, 2023

• Public Storage, located at 745 Calebs Path, Hauppauge, on October 16, 2023.

Lacker, 42, was charged with 14 counts of Burglary 3rd Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree.