Interventional Pain Specialist Dr. Allan Zhang joins New York Health

New York Health (NY Health) has announced the addition of Interventional Pain Specialist Dr. Allan Zhang. Dr. Zhang will practice at 5316 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Zhang to NY Health, ” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director of NY Health. “His training and thoughtful approach reassure patients that they receive the best care to manage their pain and maintain their normal daily routines.”

Dr. Zhang specializes in spine-related diseases and pain, treating patients presenting with radiculopathies and lower back arthritis. Treatment is multimodal, involving physical therapy, cognitive behavior therapy,

medications, and different interventional procedures ranging from epidurals, radiofrequency ablations, peripheral nerve stimulation, and spinal cord stimulators. In addition to spine-related disease, Dr. Zhang also treats patients with degenerative joint disease, knee pain, shoulder pain, chronic regional pain syndrome (CRPS), headaches, abdominal pain, and pelvic pain. Many patients experience pain relief from sympathetic nerve blocks and spinal cord stimulation.

Dr. Zhang believes every patient is unique and must be treated with an individualized plan. Chronic pain patients are complex and require an individualized treatment plan that involves both patient and physician participation, a multimodal approach, and novel innovation.

With a background as a diagnostic radiologist, Dr. Zhang has often seen the reason for the patient’s presenting symptoms based on MRI, CT, or other forms of imaging. He would dictate the report’s findings, and then that would be the end of his patient care experience. With his additional fellowship training in interventional pain management, Dr. Zhang can provide comprehensive and multifaceted pain management care, from when patients first present in the office to their follow-up after interventional treatment.

Dr. Zhang earned his Doctor of Medicine at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed an Internal Medicine Internship at Yale-Griffin Hospital, an Anesthesiology Residency and Diagnostic Radiology at the University of Connecticut, where he served as Chief Resident. Dr. Zhang further honed his skills through an ACGME Pain Management Fellowship at the University of Virginia. In 2020, he became board-certified in Diagnostic Radiology.

“I am excited to be part of NY Health to work in an environment where I have access to world-class facilities, exceptional physician colleagues, and the opportunity to help patients,” said Dr. Zhang.

To make an appointment with Dr. Zhang, please call 833-660-7246. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.

About New York Health

New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and interventional spine and pain. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.