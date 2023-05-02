In rain-soaked showdown, Miller Place Panthers overpower Smithtown West Bulls

Miller Place midfielder Hayden Young looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Panthers score. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Sophia Ingenito fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior goalie Natalia Altebrando with a save. Photo by Bill Landon
Panthers score. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Olivia Coffey takes flight. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Angie Efstathiou breaks down the sideline. Photo by Bill Landon
Panthers score. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Olivia Coffey gets double teamed. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Mirabella Altebrando fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Angie Efstathiou looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Angie Efstathiou pushes past a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Sophia Ingenito wins the draw. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place defender Madison Hall splits a pair of defenders. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Sophia Ingenito pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West attack Ashlyn Renkowski looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophia Ingenito battles Ashley Mennella at draw. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place defender Madison Hall powers her way upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West midfielder Ashley Mennella passes. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior goalie Natalia Altebrando clears the ball for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Abigail Lonigro and Jolie Schiavo battle for a loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon

It was all Miller Place on a rainy Saturday afternoon, April 29, when the Panthers hosted the Smithtown West Bulls in a Div. II matchup.

Miller Place had secured a 7-2 lead by the halftime break. Smithtown West’s struggles continued in the second half, with Miller Place controlling the pace the rest of the way. The Panthers put the game away 15-4.

Mirabella Altebrando led the way for the Panthers with six assists. Olivia Coffey netted four goals while teammates Isabella Luisa and Hayden Young each scored three goals apiece. Natalia Altebrando had eight saves on the day.

Smithtown West’s Jolie Schiavo scored twice for the Bulls, and Ashley Mennella and teammate Laura Luikart both scored.

The win lifts Miller Place to 6-5 in their division, while the Bulls dropped to 5-6 with three games remaining before postseason play begins.

Both teams are back in action Wednesday, May 3, when Miller Place hosts Eastport-South Manor, and Smithtown West hits the road for an away game against Greenport-Southold-Mattituck. Both games begin at 4:00 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

