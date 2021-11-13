In memory of Gloria Agnes Giannola

Gloria Agnes Giannola, of Port Jefferson, died on Oct. 19, 2021. She was 88.

Born in Kings County Hospital, Brooklyn, NY on July 15, 1933 to Michael and Domenica (Sunday) Postiglione.

Gloria attended Grover Cleveland High School, 1951, where she was a member of the Arista National Honor Society. She then attended Queens College and received a Bachelor of Arts in 1955, a year before “open enrollment” was instituted. Gloria worked for New York Life Insurance Company.

Gloria moved to Port Jefferson in 1966, to enroll her children Maria and Jack at the elementary school — specifically for Edna Louis Spear’s teaching methods. Gloria devoted her life to her family and home. She taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine at Infant Jesus School as well as acting as troop leader for the Girls Scouts of Port Jefferson.

She was also an excellent cook, with neighbors coming over especially for her eggplant dishes. Gloria was strong, funny, wise in advice and kind. She was well loved by many and lived a full life with her roots in Port Jefferson.

Affectionately known as “Mama G” and “Nonna,” she is survived by her children Maria and Jack, her beloved granddaughter Nicolina, grandsons Tyler and Rocco, and by many loving nieces and nephews.

Arrangements for a private family service were entrusted to the Branch Funeral Home in Miller Place.